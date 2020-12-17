Parker man arrested in death of mother after ramming her car

PARKER, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Kansas man in the death of his 70-year-old mother, alleging that he struck her car with his pickup truck and then turned around and intentionally rammed her vehicle a second time.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 42-year old James Allen, of Parker, was treated at a hospital Tuesday and then booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.
No formal charges have been filed, and it’s not clear whether he has an attorney.
