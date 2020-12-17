Menu Search Log in

Parker man arrested in death of mother after ramming her car

Authorities have arrested a Kansas man in the death of his 70-year-old mother, alleging that he struck her car with his pickup truck and then turned around and intentionally rammed her vehicle a second time. 

By

News

December 17, 2020 - 10:25 AM

PARKER, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Kansas man in the death of his 70-year-old mother, alleging that he struck her car with his pickup truck and then turned around and intentionally rammed her vehicle a second time. 

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that 42-year old James Allen, of Parker, was treated at a hospital Tuesday and then booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. 

No formal charges have been filed, and it’s not clear whether he has an attorney.

Related
March 13, 2020
January 3, 2019
September 18, 2017
October 18, 2016
Trending