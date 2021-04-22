Passenger injured by a turtle

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It’s not unusual for rocks and other debris to crash through a windshield and injure a driver or passenger — but a turtle?

A 71-year-old woman riding with her daughter on Florida’s Interstate 95 suffered a gashed forehead Wednesday when a turtle smashed through the windshield of their car, striking her, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.

The daughter pulled over and got help from another motorist. According to a 911 recording, both were surprised by what they found.