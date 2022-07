Area youth enjoyed the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Pedal Fest around the square on Monday as part of a July Fourth celebration. The event also included hot dogs and other snacks, and trolley tours.

Tiffany Koehn holds son Maverick as his brother, Tyson, accepts a hotdog from Jeremy Ogden at the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce’s Pedal Fest on Monday. Also shown is Audacious Boutique owner Kelly Sigg, to Ogden’s left. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register =Remy Ogden rides a scooter. = Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register Quinn and Baylor Jensen pedal around the square. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register 7 photos