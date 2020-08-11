Pool hours extended

Swimmers will get a few extra days to take a dip this summer.
The Iola Municipal Pool, scheduled to close Sunday, will remain open through the week.
Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock said Recreation Director Jason Bauer is managing the pool this week because the regular managers have left for college.
