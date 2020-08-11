Menu Search Log in

Pool hours extended

Iola pool will remain open this week. Pool opened late because of the coronavirus.

The Iola Municipal Pool Photo by Richard Luken

Swimmers will get a few extra days to take a dip this summer.

The Iola Municipal Pool, scheduled to close Sunday, will remain open through the week.

Interim City Administrator Corey Schinstock said Recreation Director Jason Bauer is managing the pool this week because the regular managers have left for college.

