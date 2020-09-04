Portland: 100 days of protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Once hailed as one of the most livable U.S. cities, Portland, Oregon, is grappling with an uncertain future as it reaches a stunning benchmark: 100 consecutive nights of racial injustice protests marred by vandalism, chaos — and the killing of a supporter of President Donald Trump.

The man believed to have killed the Trump supporter, Michael Forest Reinoehl, 48, was himself killed Thursday as a federal task force attempted to apprehend him near Lacey, Washington, about 120 miles north of Portland.

The demonstrations that started in late May after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have divided residents and embarrassed the city’s beleaguered Democratic mayor.