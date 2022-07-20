Prison ministry hits high gear

Tom Bevard figures he’s visited with more than 5,000 Kansas prison inmates through Freedom Ministries this summer.
Bevard, son Randy and a number of other volunteers and classic car owners, have paid visits to prisons in Oswego, Winfield and Topeka with their revivals, complete with cookouts and car shows.
The car shows are the newest element to the Freedom Ministries revivals, incorporated this year.
And while the inmates are appreciative of seeing the automotive artistry and getting to taste a freshly grilled hamburger, the key focus is spiritual enlightenment, Bevard noted.
That opportunity is not lost on state prison officials, who allowed Freedom Ministries back inside the correctional facilities for the first time this year since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In thinking about the past and the impact COVID-19 has had for our staff and residents, we understand clearly that meaningful engagement of people is at the center of our business,” Joel Hrabe, deputy secretary of facility management for the Kansas Department of Corrections, wrote to Bevard. “Freedom Ministries events have brought a renewed sense of appreciation and value to engaging others in a positive environment.
“The support and encouragement Freedom Ministries has brought to residents has been wonderful and really life-changing for many. I have the opportunity to speak to residents when I visit facilities,” he continued. “I had several residents thank me for that opportunity.”
Bevard hopes to do more, with upcoming two- or three-day revivals in Norton, Larned and Hutchinson on the schedule in September.
As a certified non-profit organization, Freedom Ministries relies on donations to pay for travel expense. Bevard also would welcome with open arms others hoping to show off their hot rods to a receptive audience.
Anyone wishing to donate — or to take part in the car show — may do so by visiting freedomministriesinc.com, by calling Bevard at (620) 365-3233, or by sending checks to Freedom Ministries at P.O. Box 234, Iola, KS 66749.
Those wishing to show their vehicles will need to go through a background check as well.
The cars will be closely inspected upon arrival ensuring they are free of contraband, possible weapons or means of communication. That means leaving cell phones at home during the prison trips.
