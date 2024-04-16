Prison to release convicted pharmacist

A Kansas City pharmacist convicted of diluting prescription medications will be released to a halfway house in June, much to the dismay of families who allege he is responsible for the deaths of their loved ones, according to the Kansas City Star.

Robert Courtney was sentenced in 2002 to a maximum 30 years. He has been serving the sentence at a federal prison in Littleton, Colo.

Now 71, Courtney was convicted of diluting patients’ medications to treat cancer, AIDS and more. Authorities estimated that his scheme could have touched 4,200 patients, the Star reported.