 | Mon, Mar 11, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Progress continues at new John Deere site

PrairieLand Partners plans to spend about $14 million on the new store at the northwest corner of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road.

By

News

March 11, 2024 - 2:25 PM

Crews work on the construction of a combine storage shed last week at the northwest corner of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road. The main building of the facility will be delivered at the end of March. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Progress continues on the 25-acre site where a new PrairieLand Partners’ facility will be located at the northwest corner of U.S. 169 and Oregon Road. 

Iola annexed the land in early 2023.

PrairieLand Partners plans to spend an estimated $14 million on the new store, which serves as a John Deere farm implement dealership.

“The building pad is in place and all of the utilities, other than sewer, are in place,” said Iola store manager Dale Lalman. He noted that they are getting ready to run power via Heartland Rural Electric and place the transformer. “We’re scheduled to get the main building delivered at the end of this month, but we’ve almost completed the combine storage shed.”

Related
December 5, 2023
September 21, 2023
August 11, 2023
July 25, 2023
Most Popular