 | Wed, Apr 19, 2023
Prom finery

Crest celebrated its prom on Saturday.

News

April 19, 2023 - 1:46 PM

Ty Chambers and Cursten Allen arrive in a semi-truck. Courtesy photo

Crest High School students turned out in their finest for prom on Saturday.

Gerry Rodriguez & Peyton Schmidt Courtesy photo
Jack White & Kinley Edgerton Courtesy photo
McKenna Hammond & Jensen Barker Courtesy photo
Sydney Stephens & Logan Kistner Courtesy photo
Elijah Taylor & Allyssa Adams Courtesy photo
Kamryn Luedke and Kade Nilges Courtesy photo
Jacob Zimmerman and Kayla Hermreck, Ryan Golden and Karlee Boots, Stetson Setter and Delaney Ramsey Courtesy photo
Mia Coleman and Tristan Mittelmeier Courtesy photo
Holden Barker and Haylee Beckmon Courtesy photo
9 photos
