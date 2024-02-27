 | Wed, Feb 28, 2024
Prosecutors want Golubski jailed

A citizen saw Golubski and a woman in a Culver’s on Jan.23, videotaped him, and sent the tape to prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas said the former detective “flaunted” a judge’s conditions for home detention, and his behavior is in keeping with his conduct over decades in which he has flouted the rules.”

February 27, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Roger Golubski, left, walks into the federal courthouse in Topeka with his attorney, Chris Joseph, in June 2023. Photo by Peggy Lowe/KCUR 89.3/KANSAS NEWS SERVICE

Former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski’s home detention should be revoked after he went to a fast-food place without permission and then lied about it, federal prosecutors say.

In a motion filed Monday, federal prosecutors say Golubski went to a Culver’s on Jan. 23 without pre-approval from his probation officer. A “concerned citizen” took photographs and video, and civil attorneys brought the photos and video to the attention of the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Golubski was arrested in September 2022 and charged with violating the civil rights of several women by serially sexually assaulting them and using the power of his badge to force them into silence.

