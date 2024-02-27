Prosecutors want Golubski jailed

Former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Detective Roger Golubski’s home detention should be revoked after he went to a fast-food place without permission and then lied about it, federal prosecutors say.

In a motion filed Monday, federal prosecutors say Golubski went to a Culver’s on Jan. 23 without pre-approval from his probation officer. A “concerned citizen” took photographs and video, and civil attorneys brought the photos and video to the attention of the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Golubski was arrested in September 2022 and charged with violating the civil rights of several women by serially sexually assaulting them and using the power of his badge to force them into silence.