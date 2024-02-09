Sen. Caryn Tyson leads decision to slash public broadcasting funding

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate’s commerce committee opened a budgetary floodgate Thursday by endorsing $28 million in federal funding to promote World Cup soccer events and earmarking $38.5 million for facilities in Salina and Topeka to support aircraft industry job growth.

The committee’s vetting of the Kansas Department of Commerce’s budget included a decision to strip $50,000, or 10%, from the $500,000 typically appropriated each year in support of Kansas public broadcasting.

The reduction for public radio and television was initiated by Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican exasperated by a show critical of Sen. Renee Erickson, a Wichita Republican. Tyson said the program demonstrated how tax dollars for public broadcasting could be used for “political gain, political purposes.”