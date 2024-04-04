Reservations approved for sports gambling

TOPEKA — The Kansas House and Senate voted Tuesday to amend the state’s gambling compact with the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska to allow sports wagering on the tribe’s reservation land in northeast Kansas.

The joint legislative Committee on Inter-Tribal Relations endorsed Monday the sports-betting agreement applicable the tribe’s casino at White Cloud along the Missouri River. On Tuesday, the House passed the measure 101-20 and the Senate echoed that sentiment 30-5. The resolutions were forwarded to Gov. Laura Kelly. Before the Iowa Tribe initiated sports book betting, the revised gambling compact must be submitted to the U.S. Department of Interior for review and approval.

The Prairie Band Potawatomie Nation, which operates a casino about 15 miles north of Topeka, was the first tribe to complete the sports-wagering process in July 2023. In April 2023, the Senate approved the tribe’s revised compact 27-8 and it was endorsed 93-27 in the House.