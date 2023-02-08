 | Wed, Feb 08, 2023
Response: Sanders slams Biden for ‘woke fantasies’

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. She leaned into culture war issues and warned of a nation under attack.

By

News

February 8, 2023 - 1:32 PM

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders attends the AutoZone Liberty Bowl game between Kansas and Arkansas at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tennessee. She's been chosen to give the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address. (Justin Ford/Getty Images/TNS)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders painted a dystopian portrait of the country in her rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, leaning heavily into Republican culture war issues and accusing Biden of pursuing “woke fantasies.”

Speaking from the governor’s mansion in Little Rock, Sanders sounded a lot like her former boss, Donald Trump, as she warned of a nation whose ideals are under attack and whose citizens are fighting for their freedoms.

“While you reap the consequences of their failures, the Biden administration seems more interested in woke fantasies than the hard reality Americans face every day,” said Sanders, the former White House press secretary. “Most Americans simply want to live their lives in freedom and peace, but we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight.”

