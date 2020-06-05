Rev. Sharpton: ‘Get your knee off our necks.’

MINNEAPOLIS — Outside the small university chapel, crowds gathered and chanted: “What’s his name? George Floyd!”
Inside, his youngest brother, Rodney Floyd, stepped to a white lectern above a black-and-gold casket.
He had a request for the mourners: “Can y’all please say his name?”
