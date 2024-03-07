Road to completion

“It’s coming along well,” said Corey Schinstock, as he watched an excavator move dirt Wednesday on what will soon be a road in the new Cedarbrook addition north of Miller Road.

The assistant city administrator has high hopes for the new housing development that contains 22 residential lots. The City of Iola sold the lots to Lakeview Investment Properties, an LLC owned by Jennifer Chester and son Blake Boone, in an effort to address the community’s housing shortage.

Prior to the sale of the property in November 2023, the city invested $1.7 million to extend utilities to 16 of the 22 lots. Chester and Boone paid $1,000 for each of the 22 lots, and will pay an additional $6,500 for each of the 16 serviced lots as they sell.