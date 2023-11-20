 | Mon, Nov 20, 2023
Rosalynn Carter, 96, has died

Rosalynn Carter, former First Lady and closest advisor to Jimmy Carter during his term as president, died after living with dementia and suffering months of declining health.

November 20, 2023

Rosalynn Carter Photo by Wikimedia Commons

ATLANTA (AP) — Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, the closest adviser to Jimmy Carter during his one term as U.S. president and their four decades thereafter as global humanitarians, has died at the age of 96.

The Carter Center said she died Sunday after living with dementia and suffering many months of declining health. The statement said she “died peacefully, with family by her side” at 2:10 p.m. at her rural Georgia home of Plains.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” the former president said in the statement. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

