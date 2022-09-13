 | Tue, Sep 13, 2022
Ruff rider

Dog's health issues prompt creative way to go to the dog park.

September 13, 2022 - 3:01 PM

Joyce Tarter’s daily jaunt with her dogs became a bit problematic when Maggie May, her 9-year-old Shih Tzu, was afflicted with a heart murmur, and struggled with long walks. Tarter did what any doting pet owner would do. She found a suitable baby stroller for Maggie May to enjoy the trek from Tarter’s home to the Happy Tails Dog Park each morning. Here, Tarter and Maggie May are joined Monday by Tarter’s other two dogs, Buster, a cocker spaniel, and Zoe, a Japanese Chin. All three are rescue animals, Tarter noted.

