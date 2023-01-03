 | Tue, Jan 03, 2023
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use

Crews sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets that killed at least 63 Russian soldiers there. It was one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since Russia invaded the country 10 months ago.

News

January 3, 2023 - 5:35 PM

This photograph taken on Dec. 16, 2022, shows a damaged building in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For months, Russian forces have attacked the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut with frontal assaults, artillery barrages, and air strikes in a battle for a settlement deemed strategically irrelevant by many observers. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there, in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting.

An Associated Press video of the scene in Makiivka, a town in the partially Russian-occupied eastern Donetsk region, showed five cranes and emergency workers removing big chunks of concrete under a clear blue sky.

In the attack, which apparently happened last weekend, Ukrainian forces fired rockets from a U.S.-provided HIMARS multiple launch system, according to a Russian Defense Ministry statement.

