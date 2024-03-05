 | Tue, Mar 05, 2024
Russian shellings intensify on Ukraine

Russian drone strike destroyed an apartment block in Odesa, killing at least 11 people on Saturday. Amid the rubble, a young woman clutching an infant were found. Both dead. Authorities said they were found 'in a firm embrace.'

March 5, 2024 - 1:30 PM

Ukrainian servicemen take their position in a trench at the front line, near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Sunday, March 3, 2024. Photo by (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western allies to boost Ukraine’s air defenses after a Russian drone strike destroyed an apartment block in the southern port city of Odesa and killed at least 11 people.

Officials on Sunday said the bodies of a boy — and a young woman clutching an infant — were pulled from Saturday’s rubble.

“The mother tried to cover the 8-month-old child with her own (body). She tried to save them. They were found in a firm embrace,” said a Telegram post published on the interior ministry’s official channel. Separately, the governor of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, said the other child was 10.

