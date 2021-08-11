School district tackles teacher agreement, uniforms contract

In addition to addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at their meeting Monday evening, USD 257 school board members tackled several other tasks, including the approval of a negotiated agreement between the National Educators Association of Iola and USD 257, which had been previously ratified by the teachers union.

Dan Willis, board president, noted this follows a pattern “for the last three or four years,” where negotiations between the union and district have gone well. Laura Caillouet-Weiner, NEA president for the district, informed the board of upcoming talks around tweaking the salary schedule.

Board members also approved entering into a one-year contract with Midwest Sporting Goods of Oklahoma. Jason Coke, athletic director for the middle school, and Matt Baumwart, athletic director for the high school, informed board members of the proposed agreement.