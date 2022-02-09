Senate saves GOP map

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate completed Tuesday a rebuke of Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a congressional redistricting map shifting moderate-voting Lawrence to the rural 1st District and realigning the 3rd District to weaken re-election prospects of the state’s lone Democratic U.S. representative.

The configuration crafted by the GOP-led Senate and House was rejected by Kelly, arguing it would improperly mangle the 3rd District of eastern Kansas by moving one-third of its Hispanic population and nearly half its Black population to the more rural 1st and 2nd districts.

The Senate failed Monday to muster the two-thirds majority required for an override. In the subsequent 24 hours, Senate President Ty Masterson, R-Andover, secured the 27th vote to meet the minimum constitutional requirement for overriding a governor’s veto. The question pivots to the House, which also would need a two-thirds majority in support of the map to complete the override.