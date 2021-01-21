Shootings suspect apprehended; being held in Woodson County

Benjamin Whitaker has been located and is in custody at the Woodson County Jail, said a Facebook post from the Woodson County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitaker was wanted in connection with several felony crimes committed in Montgomery and Labette Counties, as well as in connection to shootings in Coffeyville and Independence.

During the late night and early morning hours multiple agencies including Yates Center Police Department, Woodson County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Iola Police Department, Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Woodson County Emergency Management, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Highway Patrol air unit searched Yates Center by foot and air searching for Whitaker.