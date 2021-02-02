Sigg brothers: Shop takes shape

Since 1945, some combination of Sigg brothers have been synonymous with the automotive industry in Iola.
That’s when brothers Victor and Gene, with help from brother Allen, started Sigg Brothers Service Station at State and Lincoln streets. They later sold it to another brother, John, in 1976.
Since then, Sigg family members have owned numerous automotive-related businesses.
Brothers Chase and Mason Sigg continued that long tradition in 2015, when they opened Sigg Tire & Repair.
Their five-year plan was to build a new shop along U.S. 54.
It’s actually taken six years. They plan to open their new location at 1304 East St., in March. They’re aiming for a March 1 opening, which will be their sixth anniversary.
“It was our destiny to work on vehicles,” Mason said.
“Sure, we could have been doctors or lawyers, but I don’t know of any Siggs who are doctors or lawyers. All we’ve ever known is vehicles.”
Their father, Rodney Sigg, earned acclaim for his car racing endeavors. Chase and Mason grew up around cars, exploring engines the way kids explore their natural environment.
As teenagers, the boys got their start in the family business by riding their bikes to the shop to help change tires.
They worked for their uncle, Jerry Sigg, at J-D’s Automotive, for eight years.
They ventured into business for themselves, starting their own tire and automotive repair shop at the ages of 23 and 21 (Chase is the older brother). Their parents, Rodney and Lisa Sigg, offered the use of their property at 501 E. Rock St. Lisa plans to work as office manager at the new location.
“We can wake up every day and not even feel like we’re going to work. We can have a lot of fun with a lot of good people,” Chase said.
From the beginning, their goal was to grow the business and contribute to the local economy. Just like the Sigg brothers before them.
“Our motto has always been to stay linked to the community. We grew up here. Road our bikes around every corner. It’s nice to say you literally know just about every single person in town,” Mason said.
“That makes it personal for us. We’re well known for our name, and that makes us want to do a good job in the community.”
“We’ve worked very hard to get where we needed to be,” Chase added. “We plan to have enough services to provide good jobs to help our community.”
They’ve already hired one mechanic to help them, Ben Daniels, and plan to hire more. Once the new shop is established, their goal is to hire a crew of young mechanics, fresh out of school and ready to tackle the technological challenges that come from working on vehicles in the modern era.
The new shop will be about 5,000 square feet. It will have four bays, allowing them to work on up to seven vehicles at a time. Currently, they have just one bay and can work on only two vehicles at a time.
Though their goal had always been to build a new shop, the timing and location worked better than expected.
The property has highway frontage and had been scheduled for soil reclamation through Veterans Worldwide, a business contracted by the EPA as a Superfund Site project because of lead contamination decades ago. That process had been scheduled before the Sigg brothers bought the property.
The new business also will be near the new Iola Elementary School, currently under construction to the north.
Chase and Mason said they like being close to the new school. They each have daughters in preschool who will be attending there.
Chase and his wife, Ty, have three daughters, Evalin, Stella and Taylen.
Mason and his wife, Kelsey, have a daughter, Willa, and a son, Victor.
Once the shop and the school are up and running, their kids will be able to come directly from school to the shop.
No doubt, they’ll grow up around cars, just like all the Siggs before them.
And with so many girls in the mix, Mason and Chase speculate that maybe a history of “Sigg brothers” could evolve into “Sigg sisters.”