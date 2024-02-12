Speaker talks of Osage role in Civil War at Humboldt, SEK

HUMBOLDT — The Osage tribe served a vital role as a sort of “military buffer” during the Civil War, particularly in Kansas.

Isaiah McCaffery, a history professor at Independence Community College, told the story of “The Last Stand at Rebel Creek: The Osage as Union Allies in Civil War Kansas” for the Allen County Historical Society’s Winter Meeting Saturday afternoon. More than 40 attended the event at Humboldt’s St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Way before the Civil War, the U.S. government and white settlers had pushed the Osage (Wah-Zha-Zhi) from the St. Louis area into Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma. By the time of the war, the Osage probably didn’t have a large presence in Allen County.