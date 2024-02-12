 | Mon, Feb 12, 2024
Speaker talks of Osage role in Civil War at Humboldt, SEK

A history professor shares the story of the Osage tribe's role during the Civil War, particularly in Southeast Kansas. The event was organized as part of the Allen County Historical Society's Winter Meeting.

By

News

February 12, 2024 - 2:38 PM

Isaiah McCaffery, a history professor at Independence Community College, talks about the role of the Osage tribe during the Civil War in Southeast Kansas. He spoke at the Allen County Historical Society’s winter meeting on Saturday in Humboldt, on behalf of Humanities Kansas. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — The Osage tribe served a vital role as a sort of “military buffer” during the Civil War, particularly in Kansas.

Isaiah McCaffery, a history professor at Independence Community College, told the story of “The Last Stand at Rebel Creek: The Osage as Union Allies in Civil War Kansas” for the Allen County Historical Society’s Winter Meeting Saturday afternoon. More than 40 attended the event at Humboldt’s St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. 

Way before the Civil War, the U.S. government and white settlers had pushed the Osage (Wah-Zha-Zhi)  from the St. Louis area into Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma. By the time of the war, the Osage probably didn’t have a large presence in Allen County.

