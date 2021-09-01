 | Wed, Sep 01, 2021
Menu Search Log in

STAR Projects not meeting tourism goals

By

News

September 1, 2021 - 9:28 AM

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (2) pulls out of the pits as the sun sets during the KC Masterpiece 400 on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. Photo by John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Only three of 16 projects financed with STAR bonds are meeting requirements for bringing visitors and spending to Kansas, and it could still take decades for them to return the tax revenue diverted for the bonds, according to a new state audit.

Sales Tax and Revenue Bonds allow municipalities to issue bonds for developments, which are then supposed to pay off the bonds through sales tax revenue generated by bringing in tourists from other states to visit.

The three businesses that met the goals are the Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas Speedway in Kansas City and the Hutchinson Underground Salt Museum, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

Related
July 30, 2019
December 10, 2018
December 4, 2018
June 25, 2010
Most Popular