State agencies resume normal operations

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration revealed plans Wednesday for state agencies to return to normal operations on June 13.

State offices have been closed or provided limited public access for more than a year because of the threat posed by COVID-19. The governor’s office said the availability of vaccinations and rapid testing combined with declining numbers of infections make it safe for workers to return to offices full time.

All visitors and employees will be required to wear a face covering inside state offices.