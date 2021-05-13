 | Thu, May 13, 2021
Menu Search Log in

State agencies resume normal operations

Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration revealed plans Wednesday for state agencies to return to normal operations on June 13.

By

News

May 13, 2021 - 8:57 AM

A new memo from Kansas Department of Administration secretary DeAngela Burns-Wallace outlines policies for the reopening of state agencies. (TIM CARPENTER/KANSAS REFLECTOR)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration revealed plans Wednesday for state agencies to return to normal operations on June 13.

State offices have been closed or provided limited public access for more than a year because of the threat posed by COVID-19. The governor’s office said the availability of vaccinations and rapid testing combined with declining numbers of infections make it safe for workers to return to offices full time.

All visitors and employees will be required to wear a face covering inside state offices.

Related
February 5, 2021
January 21, 2021
October 24, 2019
May 17, 2019
Most Popular