State approves Gadsden ‘don’t tred’ license plates

TOPEKA — A bundle of new distinctive license plates passed last week by the Kansas Legislature has drawn criticism for the inclusion of a plate design with ties to a former slave owner.

House Bill 2166 authorizes the creation of several new plates to support various organizations, including the production of a plate modeled after the Gadsden flag. The yellow Revolutionary War symbol bears a hissing snake and the words “Don’t Tread on Me.”

Christopher Gadsden, the designer of the flag, was a merchant and slave owner in South Carolina. He also built a wharf bearing his name in Charleston, where an estimated 100,000 enslaved Africans landed in the United States.