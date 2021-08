TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is seeing COVID-19 vaccinations rise while the more contagious delta variant is increasing new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The state averaged 1,080 new COVID-19 cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, according to Kansas health department data. It was the first time the seven-day average has topped 1,000 a day since Feb. 2.

Allen County currently has 57 active cases. The county has recorded a total of 1,411 cases.