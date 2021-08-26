State marriage licenses will be delayed

TOPEKA — Kansas courts are telling couples who need a marriage license in September to apply for them now.

The usual advice courts give to couples is to allow two weeks from the time the application is filed for the license to be delivered. But a database courts use to process licenses will be offline for a week in September. Couples can expect some delays as a result.

Courts use a database managed by the Office of Vital Statistics to record marriage license application data. The database will be offline from September 8 through 13, so no data can be entered.