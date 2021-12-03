 | Sat, Dec 04, 2021
1 dead, 2 hurt when car hits Walmart in KCK

A vehicle hit two pedestrians and crashed into a Walmart in Kansas City, Kan.

December 3, 2021 - 2:49 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — One person was killed and two others were critically injured Thursday when a vehicle hit two pedestrians and crashed into a Walmart in Kansas City, Kansas, police said. 

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon at a Walmart in the Legends Outlet shopping mall.

Kansas City, Kansas police spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said three people, including the driver, were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries. One of the pedestrians died at the hospital, she said. 

