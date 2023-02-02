Activists: Anti-LGBTQ bills are political bullying

TOPEKA — The Kansas GOP is testing the waters with new legislation meant to discredit the LGBTQ community, activists say, with bills seeking to criminalize gender-affirming care and drag show performances for children, and a revised ban on transgender athletes.

House Bill 2238, a new form of the “fairness in women’s sports act,” which has been debated in the Legislature for years now, was introduced Tuesday in a House Education Committee hearing. The bill would require female student athletic teams from kindergarten to college only include cisgender girls or women. One part of the bill stipulates that no governmental agency, athletic association or organization could take action against public education entities for keeping athletic teams or sports divided by gender.

Another section of the bill stipulates that students who have been harmed or deprived of athletic opportunities because their team or sport wasn’t limited to cisgender females had a legal claim to seek redress.