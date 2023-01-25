Advocacy groups seek to double length of initial protection from abuse orders

TOPEKA — Advocates for domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors propose the Kansas Legislature amend state law to provide judges with authority to issue longer protection orders in response to instances of alleged abuse, assault, stalking and human trafficking.

A coalition of organizations made a case Tuesday to the House Judiciary Committee for amending state statute so the length of protective orders could be adopted for a period of not less than two years and not more than five years. The legislation before the committee also would enable plaintiffs to seek renewal of protective orders for periods of two- to five-years.

Under current law, orders in Kansas courts were fixed at one year. Individuals do have an opportunity to apply for one-year extensions.