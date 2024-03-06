Advocates warn against raft of bills limiting reproductive rights

TOPEKA — Since the end of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Kansas has become one of the few states left in the region that protects abortion rights. Unable to change state constitutional protections, some lawmakers are now doing their best to discourage abortion through a slew of legislation instead.

During a Tuesday lobbying event, a coalition of reproductive rights groups set up tables to talk about the cause and combat more than 10 anti-abortion bills.

“A right is a right, and we are going to continue to elevate that message to the legislators until they recognize that and that we see it in policy,” said Amber Sellers, advocacy director with Trust Women, one of the groups present Tuesday.