 | Wed, Mar 06, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Advocates warn against raft of bills limiting reproductive rights

"August was not a fluke," advocates say, noting Kansas was one of the few states left in the region that protects abortion rights after voters rejected a change to the state constitution's protections.

By

State News

March 6, 2024 - 2:37 PM

Advocates for reproductive health care rights demonstrate Tuesday on the second floor of the Statehouse in Topeka. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — Since the end of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Kansas has become one of the few states left in the region that protects abortion rights. Unable to change state constitutional protections, some lawmakers are now doing their best to discourage abortion through a slew of legislation instead.

During a Tuesday lobbying event, a coalition of reproductive rights groups set up tables to talk about the cause and combat more than 10 anti-abortion bills.

“A right is a right, and we are going to continue to elevate that message to the legislators until they recognize that and that we see it in policy,” said Amber Sellers, advocacy director with Trust Women, one of the groups present Tuesday. 

Related
December 8, 2021
September 24, 2021
April 26, 2019
January 10, 2019
Most Popular