After school closes, community tries to divorce district

Voters in Barton County will decided in August if a rural school district should be dissolved, displacing hundreds of students and potentially shuttering three schools. Some residents are angry over the closure of Wilson High School.

Barton County residents will vote Aug. 1, on whether to disorganize or keep the USD 112 school district intact. Photo by (Rachel Mipro/Kansas Reflector)

CLAFLIN — Barton County residents will decide whether to break up with their school district and “start fresh” following heartbreak and anger over the closure of a rural community’s high school.

The change could result in hundreds of students displaced and three more schools shut down.

The Aug. 1 disorganization vote is a test case for rural communities that increasingly have to make decisions to shut down or consolidate as populations dwindle and schools face financial strain.

