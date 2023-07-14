After school closes, community tries to divorce district

CLAFLIN — Barton County residents will decide whether to break up with their school district and “start fresh” following heartbreak and anger over the closure of a rural community’s high school.
The change could result in hundreds of students displaced and three more schools shut down.
The Aug. 1 disorganization vote is a test case for rural communities that increasingly have to make decisions to shut down or consolidate as populations dwindle and schools face financial strain.
