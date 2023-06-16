Agencies seize thousands of pills in fentanyl crackdown

TOPEKA — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Kansas Highway Patrol seized thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl in the first large haul of a state team designed to combat the flow of the synthetic drug.

The Joint Fentanyl Impact Team, a collaboration between the two state organizations, announced Wednesday that a Monday investigation in Wichita unearthed about 25,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills.

“Pills containing fentanyl, like those taken off the streets this week, are causing extreme harm to our communities,” said KBI Director Tony Mattivi. “This seizure will likely prevent many poisoning deaths, but we still have much work to do.”