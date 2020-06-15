Menu Search Log in

Alligator caught in trap, dies

Two alligators were stolen from a pet store. One drowned after being caught in a trap at a creek near Manhattan.

By

State News

June 15, 2020 - 9:53 AM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — An alligator that was recently spotted near a Kansas creek has died after being caught in a trap.

The 5-foot  alligator is believed to be one of two stolen from a pet store in the northeastern Kansas city of Manhattan earlier this month. The pet store, Manhattan Reptile World, said the alligator drowned after getting caught in the trap that was set out for the animal.

The second alligator that was taken from the pet store has yet to be found. Authorities have said they don’t know whether the other alligator stolen on June 5 is also on the loose.

Related
June 12, 2020
June 3, 2020
April 9, 2020
April 7, 2020
Trending