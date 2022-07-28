Amelia Earhart honored with statue at U.S. Capitol

TOPEKA — Kansas officials and congressional leaders celebrated the unveiling Wednesday of a statue of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart in the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, from the 3rd District, said Earhart is best known as the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean, but she was also a military nurse, social worker, author, “and a woman who really was breaking the glass ceiling on a field that was dominated by men at the time.”

“You know,” Davids said, “female pilots used to be called ‘ladybirds,’ ‘sweethearts of the air,’ and because of Amelia Earhart, back then, now and into the future, women who fly planes are now called ‘pilots.’ ”