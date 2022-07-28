 | Thu, Jul 28, 2022
Amelia Earhart honored with statue at U.S. Capitol

Kansas officials and congressional leaders unveiled the statue of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

July 28, 2022 - 1:53 PM

National Statuary Hall Collection Statue Dedication Ceremony in Honor of Amelia Earhart of Kansas on July 27, 2022, commemorating her accomplishments as the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean and her influential advocacy for women’s equal rights. The new Amelia Earhart statue will stand as a symbol of her determination, tenacity, and courage that will inspire future generations, particularly women and girls. Kansas has decided to replace one of its two submissions, John James Ingalls with Amelia Earhart. (Official U.S. Senate photo by David Rogowski)

TOPEKA — Kansas officials and congressional leaders celebrated the unveiling Wednesday of a statue of aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart in the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, from the 3rd District, said Earhart is best known as the first woman to fly solo nonstop across the Atlantic Ocean, but she was also a military nurse, social worker, author, “and a woman who really was breaking the glass ceiling on a field that was dominated by men at the time.”

“You know,” Davids said, “female pilots used to be called ‘ladybirds,’ ‘sweethearts of the air,’ and because of Amelia Earhart, back then, now and into the future, women who fly planes are now called ‘pilots.’ ”

