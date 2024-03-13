Analysis: New flat tax proposal would mainly benefit state’s top 20% of earners

TOPEKA — A revamped flat tax plan touted by Kansas Senate lawmakers on Tuesday would cost the state nearly $650 million annually once phased in, give 40% of the benefits to the state’s top 20% and reap billionaire Charles Koch a half-million dollar windfall, according to independent analysis.

During the Senate Committee on Assessment and Taxation hearing, Republican lawmakers claimed the latest version, encapsulated as Senate Bill 539, would address Kansans’ needs.

“It is a product of listening to people and trying to come up with the best solution,” said committee chairwoman Sen. Caryn Tyson, a Parker Republican who requested the bill’s introduction.