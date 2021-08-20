 | Fri, Aug 20, 2021
Appeals court blocks enforcement of Kansas ‘ag-gag’ law

A federal appeals court blocked enforcement of a law that bans the secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities, finding it seeks to stifle speech.

State News

August 20, 2021 - 1:32 PM

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court has blocked enforcement of provisions in a Kansas law that ban the secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities, finding that the statute seeks to stifle speech critical of animal agriculture.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a split decision Thursday ruled that even if deception is used to enter private property, Kansas may not discriminate based on whether the person intends to harm or help the enterprise.

“But that is the effect, and stated purpose, of the provisions at issue,” the appeals court said. “And the statute is not limited to false speech lacking constitutional protection. Instead, it punishes entry with the intent to tell the truth on a matter of public concern.”

