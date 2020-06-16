Highway to reopen when work shuts down for winter

WELDA — Work to widen U.S. 169/59 between Welda and Garnett is aiming for a temporary reopening of the highway later this summer or fall when work crews shut down for the winter, The Anderson County Review reported. Traffic will continue to be controlled by temporary signals from the roundabout south to U.S. 59, and will be moved from section to section, so expect one-lane traffic and delays. The highway is currently rerouted using U.S. 59 and 54, but will open to unrestricted traffic during the winter. In the spring of 2021, the Kansas Department of Transportation will resume work with a goal to finish the project in the late spring or early summer of 2021.

