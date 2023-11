CHC/SEK to open third clinic in Pitt

PITTSBURG — The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) is converting a former dental clinic into a health clinic and pharmacy, according to The Pittsburg Morning Sun.

The new clinic is expected to be more convenient for those living and working downtown, as well as students at Pittsburg State University. It will be open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 924 N. Broadway.