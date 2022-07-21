 | Thu, Jul 21, 2022
Army outlines progress of environmental remediation at De Soto

Cleaning up the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant has taken a lot of money and time. The soil, water, building and drainage pipes were contaminated by decades of manufacturing explosives. The site will become home to a new $4 billion vehicle battery production plant by Panasonic.

July 21, 2022 - 2:14 PM

DE SOTO — U.S. Army base closure personnel responsible for the former Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant offered Wednesday the first update in three years on costly remediation of soil, water, buildings and drainage pipes contaminated by decades of manufacturing high explosives.

The Army’s work has been of keen interest to De Soto residents who are aware that chemical residue migrated into the environment during the 50-year life of the ordnance facility, but annual face-to-face briefings were interrupted by COVID-19. The general public was reminded of the ongoing cleanup after Panasonic announced it would build a $4 billion vehicle battery production facility linked to 4,000 jobs on a remediated section of the Sunflower property.

Colorful posters surrounding the De Soto City Hall meeting room depicted the Army’s past seven years of intervention to deal with lingering pollution that had impeded redevelopment.

