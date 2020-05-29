Menu Search Log in

Atchison plants fined

A pair of Atchison companies will pay $1 million a piece in fines for a 2016 chlorine leak. The leak covered Atchison for 45 minutes, forcing 140 people to seek medical attention.

By

State News

May 29, 2020 - 3:45 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two companies that caused a chlorine gas leak over Atchison in 2106 were each fined $1 million Wednesday for violating federal clean air laws.

Harcros Chemicals, Inc., and MGP Ingredients, Inc., had pleaded guilty to negligently violating the Clean Air Act. The fines, which were expected, have been paid, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

On Oct. 21, 2016, a greenish-yellow chlorine gas cloud formed over Atchison when 4,000 gallons of sulfuric acid were mistakenly combined with 5,800 gallons of sodium hypochlorite at MGP’s plant.

