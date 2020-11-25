Bess and Betty carry on a Kansas tradition

CEDAR CREST — Bess and Betty stamped and snorted Tuesday morning in the guest parking lot of the governor’s mansion, where for 40 minutes they waited patiently and sometimes impatiently in fur-ruffling wind under a dapple-gray sky for the show to start.

By the time they put the replica 1880 hayrack in motion, they were practically champing at the bit.

“Damn, another work day,” they thought.