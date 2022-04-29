Bill funds public schools and allows open enrollment

TOPEKA — Republican legislators pushed through Thursday a mega education bill to fully fund schools and enact more than a dozen policy provisions, including one that would allow students to transfer to any public school district no matter where they live.

The “school choice” measure allowing open enrollment, which goes into effect in the 2024-25 school year, is another in a series of similar bills allowing students easier routes to better-performing public schools and private institutions. Last year, the Legislature approved a law establishing educational saving accounts that could be spent on private school materials.

Proponents of House Bill 2567 argued students and families need the flexibility when current needs are not being met. But opponents of the bill noted the funding for the student argue the measure will simply create a greater divide between the haves and the have nots, and could lead for issues with schools not prepared for more students.