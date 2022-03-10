 | Thu, Mar 10, 2022
Bill targets wind farm lights

Kansas has become a hot spot for wind energy development with numerous wind farms. Some residents say they're fed up with the red blinking lights that keep planes from crashing into turbines.

March 10, 2022 - 3:39 PM

A Kansas Senate bill would require that wind farm developers do more to mitigate the blinking lights at the tops of turbines. Photo by (Jill Hummels for the Kansas Reflector)

Residents of the Kansas prairie asked legislators Wednesday to restore the night sky they say is dominated by red blinking lights from industrial wind turbines. 

“One of the greatest things about living in rural Kansas is being able to enjoy the night sky, the moon and the stars … the red blinking lights have taken that away from us,” said Shenan Cline, a Marshall County resident.

In recent decades, windswept Kansas has become a hotspot for wind energy development. The state has the fourth-largest generating capacity in the nation behind Texas, Iowa and Oklahoma. And it’s expected to keep growing. 

