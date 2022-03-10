Bill targets wind farm lights

Residents of the Kansas prairie asked legislators Wednesday to restore the night sky they say is dominated by red blinking lights from industrial wind turbines.

“One of the greatest things about living in rural Kansas is being able to enjoy the night sky, the moon and the stars … the red blinking lights have taken that away from us,” said Shenan Cline, a Marshall County resident.

In recent decades, windswept Kansas has become a hotspot for wind energy development. The state has the fourth-largest generating capacity in the nation behind Texas, Iowa and Oklahoma. And it’s expected to keep growing.