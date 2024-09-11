Blue Springs student arrested after threat

A Blue Springs High School student was arrested Sunday in connection with an alleged threatening message on social media directed at the school.

Blue Springs police said the threat was made on the social media platform Snapchat on Sunday. The threat did not specifically imply a shooting, but insinuated the threat of violence, said Jennifer Brady, a spokeswoman with Blue Springs police, in an email.

Brady said the threat was sent to several students Sunday. A concerned parent of one student who received the threat contacted Blue Springs police and the school district.

Officers arrested a juvenile Sunday. Because of public record laws, police said they cannot confirm the age or gender of the student who was arrested.

“We urged families to talk to students about the seriousness of making a threat like this,” Brady said in an email. “Threats will not be tolerated, even if it is intended as a joke.”

On Tuesday, another juvenile was arrested in connection to a separate threat made toward a Lee’s Summit middle school.

Lee’s Summit police were made aware Monday of a post on TikTok, which included a detailed threat toward East Trails Middle School, police said in a news release. A juvenile was taken into custody after an investigation by police, the FBI and Lee’s Summit R7 School District.

The threat made referencing East Trails Middle School is a separate incident from a vague social media threat made to other Kansas City area schools over the weekend, Lee’s Summit R7 Superintendent David Buck said in an email to staff and families.

Several districts across the metro have sent emails to staff and families informing them of the threats.

The Grain Valley Police Department posted on its Facebook account that investigators have determined the threat there not to be credible.