Boeing returns to Kansas, finalizes acquisition

TOPEKA — Boeing on Monday completed its acquisition of Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems, a $4.7 billion transaction.

Boeing reports the total transaction value at $8.3 billion, which includes acquiring Spirit’s net debt.

“This is a pivotal moment in Boeing’s history and future success as we begin to integrate Spirit AeroSystems’ commercial and aftermarket operations and establish Spirit Defense,” said Kelly Ortberg, president and CEO of the Boeing Co., in a news release.

The transaction moved forward after the Federal Trade Commission approved the merger with stipulations that Boeing divest itself of some key Spirit businesses, a move designed to ensure Boeing doesn’t have a monopoly.

In an FTC docket, the agency said the market for commercial aircraft is highly concentrated, with Boeing and Airbus SE accounting for 95% of large commercial aircraft delivered on an annual basis.

“The divestitures resolve FTC allegations that Boeing’s acquisition of Spirit would give Boeing the ability and incentive to raise the cost or degrade Airbus’ access to inputs for its competing aircraft,” an FTC news release said.

The acquisition includes all of Spirit’s Boeing-related commercial operations, which includes fuselages for the 737 program and major structures for the 767, 777 and 787 Dreamliner, the news release said.

Spirit Defense will continue as an independent supplier to the defense industry and will align to Boeing Defense, Space & Security for financial reporting and select enterprise functional and site support, but maintain independent governance and operations, Boeing announced.

Signs already were being replaced on Spirit AeroSystems buildings in Wichita, KWCH-TV reported.

“Boeing’s acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems will help build bridges between Seattle and Wichita and bring new opportunities to the Air Capital of the World,” said U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran in a news release.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall said the merger recognizes the “world-class talent” in Wichita.

“Our workers and the unions that represent them have kept America as the gold standard in aerospace, and they deserve to be at the center of any future investment,” he said in a news release. “I’m grateful that this agreement further solidifies Wichita’s prestige in the industry.”

The transportation industry accounted for a significant portion — $3.4 billion — of Kansas’ $12.6 billion in exported manufactured products in 2024, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.