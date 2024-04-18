 | Thu, Apr 18, 2024
Bond denied for 4 ‘God’s Misfits’ in killing of 2 women

Four people from Oklahoma are charged in the deaths of two Kansas women. The Kansas women traveled to Oklahoma to pick up one of their children and attend a birthday party. One of the suspects is the children's grandmother.

By

State News

April 18, 2024 - 2:08 PM

Booking photos provided by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation show Tad Bert Cullum, top left, Cora Twombly, top right, Tifany Machel Adams, bottom left, and Cole Earl Twombly, bottom right. Photo by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via AP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma judge ordered public defenders to represent four members of an anti-government group who appeared in court Wednesday on charges of kidnapping and killing two Kansas women.

The judge also entered not-guilty pleas and denied bail for Tifany Adams, 54, and her boyfriend, Tad Cullum, 43, both of Keyes, Oklahoma, as well as Cole and Cora Twombly of Texhoma, Oklahoma.

Texas County Associate District Judge Clark Jett assigned the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System to represent all four defendants, OIDS Executive Director Tim Laughlin told The Associated Press. Laughlin declined to comment about any details of the case or the defendants, citing his agency’s policy.

