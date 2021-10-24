Booster shots now available for all Kansas seniors

TOPEKA — Kansas officials said Friday the state is adopting federal guidelines for newly approved booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Thursday authorized booster shots made by Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, along with a mix-and-match approach. The agency already had signed off on booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Starting today, over 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine providers across Kansas stand ready to provide a free booster dose for Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine to anyone who is eligible,” said Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “But this isn’t just a question of access. In every community in our state, we need to be talking to our family, our friends, and our neighbors about the need to get this safe and effective vaccine.”