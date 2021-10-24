 | Sun, Oct 24, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Booster shots now available for all Kansas seniors

Everyone age 65 and older is encouraged to beef up their coverage against COVID-19

By

State News

October 24, 2021 - 7:52 AM

KDHE secretary Lee Norman and Gov. Laura Kelly urge Kansans to get vaccinated. Photo by (SHERMAN SMITH/KANSAS REFLECTOR)

TOPEKA — Kansas officials said Friday the state is adopting federal guidelines for newly approved booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Thursday authorized booster shots made by Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, along with a mix-and-match approach. The agency already had signed off on booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

“Starting today, over 2,000 COVID-19 vaccine providers across Kansas stand ready to provide a free booster dose for Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccine to anyone who is eligible,” said Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. “But this isn’t just a question of access. In every community in our state, we need to be talking to our family, our friends, and our neighbors about the need to get this safe and effective vaccine.”

Related
October 22, 2021
October 13, 2021
August 24, 2021
April 14, 2021
Most Popular